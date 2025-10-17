Kahikilani Niles speaks Thursday morning in Lahaina during a grand opening celebration for Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia before an audience that included Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (front row, center), Mayor Richard Bissen (to her left) and Maui County Council members (front row, left). PC: Brian Perry

The grand opening and blessing of Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia Thursday morning marked an emotional milestone in West Maui’s recovery, becoming the first newly built, permanent multifamily affordable housing project to open for local families since the August 2023 wildfires. The complex includes Hawai‘i’s first Bezos Academy preschool.

The 200-unit apartment community at next the Lahaina Bypass offers much-needed stability to families, many of whom escaped fast-moving flames in their cars and only the clothes on their backs. The project broke ground in December 2023.

Finding home and healing

For many residents, the move to Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia comes as a godsend. It brings to an end their a long, stressful period of displacement and uncertainty.

Leimomi Santana, displaced from an apartment building consumed by the wildfire, described her nearly two-year ordeal with husband, Leo. He had been a Lahaina apartment manager and his job on the day of the disaster was to make sure everyone was safely evacuated.

“The fire was already coming in the windows,” she said.

“I was going around to make sure everybody was out,” he said. “Of course, we didn’t leave until the last minute.”

Now, that nightmare is a not-so-distant memory.

“It’s been a long two years, with a lot of stress and not knowing,” Leimomi Santana said. “The uncertainty… not knowing… a lot of gathering, searching and traveling for documents was the worst part of all, besides the waiting period that seemed to drag on.”























The Santanas moved into their two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in December 2023. At first, the adjustment was dicey. “God, is this really ours?” she recalled. “Is this what we can call home? It wasn’t real.”

Now, after nearly a year, “it so much nicer,” she said. “We don’t have to worry about where we going” to live next.

The couple has eight grown children: five hers and three his, from previous relationships. She is Native Hawaiian, and he’s half Native Hawaiian and half Puerto Rican.

For resident Amy, the news of her unit assignment felt like a gift after “moving here and there being uncertain of, you know, whether or not we’re going to have a home.”

Now settled, she said: “It just now is starting to feel more like, no, this is it. This is home. It’s permanent, and the kids are adjusting very well.”

She’s also thankful her parents secured a unit in the complex, providing crucial help with her twins and her son, who “requires the most help as he is disabled.”

The fundamental security of the new space was deeply felt by Kahikilani Niles, who moved into a four-bedroom unit.

“I never imagined living in a four-bedroom home with AC. But today, that is my reality,” Niles said. “We have a safe space of our own, no checking in with anybody and answering the same questions over and over again. As long as I pay my rent, we good.”

Honoring what was lost

Carlito Hernandez, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Rita, spoke passionately about the loss and the promise of rebuilding the community’s spirit.

“I carry with me a heart full of emotion,” he said. “There are no words that can fully describe what feel like to lose a life, to lose the streets we grew up or the walls that held our stories. . . Lahaina wasn’t just a town. It was our heartbeat.”

Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia resident Carlito Hernandez (right) and wife, Rita. “I carry with me a heart full of emotion,” he said. PC: Brian Perry

The new development represents a sacred chance to rebuild with “love, community, and resilience,” he said.

“You did more than give us a home. You gave us hope,” he told assembled development partners and government officials. “Now, Lahaina lives on in our hearts, in our stories, in our culture and in the way we love and protect one another, the spirit will never burn out.”

Mayor Richard Bissen told the residents the development was deserved.

“The heart of this place is really you,” he said. “Those of you will call this place home. And, you know, it’s because you deserve it. You deserve to have a safe, stable, and secure housing and home.”

West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin emphasized that the complex sets a high standard for future development.

She recalled that initial community meetings were “kind of contentious,” but said the trust grew, allowing partners to “work at the speed of trust, which is much faster.” She added: “This sets the standard for all of Maui, for all of Lahaina . . . All of what affordable housing can and should be for our working people, because everybody deserves a permanent home, and that’s what we’re working towards, permanent housing.”

The 200-unit Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia affordable rental development in Lahaina became a reality through a public-private partnership. Speakers included (clockwise, upper left) Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee, West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and Dean Minakami, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. PC: Brian Perry

A collaborative model for recovery

Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia is a collaboration between Blieu Companies and the nonprofit Ikaika ‘Ohana. The development features 100 two-bedroom, 75 three-bedroom, and 25 four-bedroom homes. Renters were determined by lottery. (See info-graphic below for further project details.)

PC: Brian Perry

One hundred ninety-seven units are rent-restricted for families earning up to 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% of the area median income, enabling residents to save an average of 53% in annual rent compared to market rate options. For context, 60% of the 2025 area median income for a four-person household in Maui County is approximately $80,760.

Dean Minakami, executive director of the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corp., noted that because Gov. Josh Green “recognizes that every resident should have safe and secure housing,” the state moved to expedite projects like this.

Minakami said his state housing agency provided the land and $37 million in gap financing.

Private-sector partners who spoke Thursday during the grand opening of Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia affordable rental development included (clockwise from upper left) Jeff Weiss, president of Hunt Capital Partners; Christopher Abbott, senior vice president and senior affordable housing manager at Bank of Hawai‘i; Keli Savage, head of Impact Investment Strategy CVS Health; Douglas Bigley, president of Ikaika ‘Ohana; and Miguel Roque, president of Bezos Academy. PC: Brian Perry

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke called the project “a testament to Maui” and its resilience, noting the state’s investment of “hundreds of millions of dollars in (low-income housing tax credit) funding.”

Jeff Weiss, president of Hunt Capital Partners, which syndicated $83 million in federal and $41 million in state low-income housing tax credits, said the project represents “more than a building,” calling it a “community’s resilience and commitment to recovery.”

Investors included Bank of Hawai‘i, CVS Health, First Hawaiian Bank, Central Pacific Bank, American Savings Bank, First Insurance Company of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Mutual Insurance Company.

The concept of housing as healthcare was echoed by Keli Savage, head of Impact Investment Strategy for CVS Health, an investor.

“We know that housing is healthcare,” she said. “You can’t do anything about your health if you are cost-burdened.” Savage noted her personal experience losing her home to fire fueled her commitment to the Lahaina project.

Adding to the community focus is the state’s first Bezos Academy preschool on site, offering tuition-free, full-day education for children aged 3 to 5.

Academy President Miguel Roque said the academy’s on-site location would allow families to “live and learn in the same place.”

The development is LEED Gold certified for sustainability. Construction of the housing development was by Maryl Group Construction Inc. (vertical development) and Goodfellow Bros. Inc. (site work). Design Partners Inc. served as the architect, and ThirtyOne50 Management was the property management agent.

Ikaika ‘Ohana will also provide free on-site social and educational programs. The property is located at 101 Kūku‘ia Street near the Lahaina Bypass.

Bissen concluded his remarks by addressing residents directly: “May this always continue to be a place where everyone can thrive. And as we move forward, our hearts will continue to heal. Family by family. Home by home.”

Leimomi Santana said the community is getting settled in, with residents going about their business; neighbors getting to know neighbors; and children laughing and playing nearby, though sometimes it gets a little noisy.

“It’s kids,” she said. “And, it’s nice to hear them actually, nice to hear the joy.”