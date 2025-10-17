Upcountry, Maui enters Stage 3 water shortage; mandatory restrictions in place

Stage 3 water shortage for Upcountry Maui. PC: County of Maui

The Maui Department of Water Supply on Friday announced a Stage 3 water shortage for consumers in the Upcountry Maui service area, requiring the implementation of mandatory and strict water conservation measures.

This area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Kēōkea, ʻUlupalakua, and Kanaio.

While recent rainfall has occurred in the region, it has not been sufficient to restore reservoir levels to meet current demand. Department officials say the Stage 3 declaration is necessary to preserve remaining water supplies and ensure continued access to water for essential public health and safety needs, such as drinking water and sanitation.

The Stage 3 designation will remain in effect until water source levels recover to sustainable levels.

The Director of Water Supply, with the approval of the Mayor, is authorized to declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate in any area in the County due to a period of drought, an infrastructure or mechanical malfunction, natural disaster, or other event causing a water shortage.

A Stage 3 water shortage exists if the Director determines that anticipated water demand in an area is projected to exceed available water supply by 31% or more. Water storage reservoir levels, lack of adequate source water, and the US drought monitor forecast of D-2 severe drought conditions all support this decision.

Drought in Upcountry, Maui. PC: County of Maui

When a water shortage is declared, the Director may apply schedules, restrictions, or measures as follows:

Prohibit water usage during certain hours or days of the week. Prohibit the use of water for irrigation, lawns, personal washing of vehicles, or other nonessential activities. Prohibit the use of temporary construction meters. Institute water shortage rates as set forth in the annual budget. Failure of a water customer to comply with any mandated water restriction may result in penalties, including a fine of $500 for each violation and removal of the water meter for subsequent violations.

Under this Stage 3 water shortage declaration, the following water use restrictions apply to all water consumers in the Upcountry Maui service area:

All nonessential water use for commercial and industrial use should cease. All irrigation of turf grass is prohibited. Plant containers, trees, shrubs, and vegetable gardens may be watered one day per week using only drip irrigation or hand watering. Customers must repair leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within two days of notice or notification to the extent feasible. The use of potable water at temporary construction meters is prohibited. Personal washing of vehicles is prohibited. Irrigation of parks, school grounds and recreation fields is prohibited.

The Stage 1 water shortage went into effect on April 17, 2025. The Stage 2 water shortage began on Sept. 11, 2025, and the Stage 3 water shortage will take effect on Oct. 17, 2025, and remain in place until further notice.

Agricultural water customers are subject to the same water usage restrictions as other customers.

The Department will continue to monitor water supply levels, demand, and weather conditions to assess when the Stage 3 water shortage may be lifted or downgraded.

For additional information, please contact the Water Department at 808-463-3110.