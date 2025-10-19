Hawaii State Federal Credit Union employees volunteer during second annual ‘Cares Day’

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union celebrated its second annual Cares Day on Oct. 13, as part of International Credit Union Week and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

All Hawaii State FCU branches, call center and corporate offices were closed for a company-wide day of community service. More than 250 employees contributed more than 760 volunteer hours at eight local nonprofit organizations on Oʻahu and one on Maui.

“HSFCU Cares Day reflects who we are as an organization and the values that guide us,” said Andrew Rosen, president and chief executive officer of Hawaii State FCU. “Our employees understand the challenges many local families face, and they take pride in helping where they can. By dedicating our time and energy to serve others, we hope to make a meaningful difference and show that our commitment to Hawaiʻi extends well beyond financial services.”

The volunteer projects supported nonprofit partners that align with the credit union’s community impact areas: essential needs, financial literacy and kupuna support. Employees participated in activities such as meal deliveries, painting and gardening, food distribution, native habitat restoration and engaging kupuna through games and crafts.

Hawaii State FCU employees volunteered at the following nonprofit organizations:

Maui Food Bank – Help break down approximately 30-40 pallets of banana boxes so they can be properly recycled.

– Help break down approximately 30-40 pallets of banana boxes so they can be properly recycled. Family Promise of Hawaii – Painting and facility improvements at family shelters.

– Painting and facility improvements at family shelters. Hawaiʻi Foodbank – Sorting and packaging food for distribution to local families.

– Sorting and packaging food for distribution to local families. Hawaiʻi Meals on Wheels – Delivering hot meals and providing friendly check-ins with kupuna.

– Delivering hot meals and providing friendly check-ins with kupuna. Lanakila Pacific – Crafting planters, decorating spaces, and refreshing gardens at the Teaching and Learning Center in Wahiawa.

– Crafting planters, decorating spaces, and refreshing gardens at the Teaching and Learning Center in Wahiawa. Maluhia – Assisting with the annual Country Fair, supporting activity stations and community engagement.

– Assisting with the annual Country Fair, supporting activity stations and community engagement. Papahana Kuaola – Stream restoration and native planting at loi kalo sites.

– Stream restoration and native planting at loi kalo sites. The Pantry – Garden and education center cleanup, food fulfillment, and operations support.

– Garden and education center cleanup, food fulfillment, and operations support. Waikīkī Community Center – Decorate canvas bags and create handmade cards to brighten the day of our kupuna.

Launched in 2024, HSFCU Cares Day was created to transform a traditional bank holiday into a day of giving back to the community. While most financial institutions remain closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Hawaii State FCU uses the opportunity to dedicate its time and resources to community service. Over the past two years, employees have contributed more than 1,600 volunteer hours through HSFCU Cares Day.

For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.