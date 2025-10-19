Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative launches new opportunity to strengthen community mental health and healing

The Maui Recovery Funders Collaborative announces a new funding opportunity for nonprofit organizations that seek to increase access to mental health resources for individuals directly affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

MRFC has launched a new Request for Proposals and invites eligible organizations to apply for grant funds of up to $100,000 on its website at mauirecoveryfunders.org.

The online application will open on Oct. 10 and close on Oct. 31, 2025. The collaborative has dedicated up to $1.5 million to this grant program.

“Two years after the fire, many in our community continue to carry deep emotional, spiritual and mental impacts,” said Daisy Chung, HMSA Foundation Program Officer. “People have shown extraordinary strength and compassion for one another, yet many still face barriers in accessing consistent culturally grounded care. Through this funding, we hope to uplift organization that are helping residents reconnect, restore well-being, and strengthen community networks of healing.”

The RFP requires applicants to fall into one of the following priority areas:

Youth Mental Health Access (Priority areas of ages 0-5 & intermediate school age)

Kupuna Mental Health Supports and Wellness Activities

Workforce Well-Being support – mitigating burnout & secondary traumatic stress for mental health providers, first responders, and service providers working 1:1 with households in recovery

Cultural/ʻĀina-based Wellness Programming

First Responder and Educator Peer Support Activities

Pro-social events for young children and/or school-aged youth – evenings and weekend events to gather

Wellness and therapeutic treatments that provide proven health benefits, particularly post-trauma health benefits

All funders in the collaborative are able to fund 501(c)(3) or 509(a)(1) organizations, or an organization sponsored by one. Several of the funders in the collaborative are also able to fund jurisdictions, municipal governments or public entities, religious organizations, and for-profit businesses with charitable purposes.

Non-501(c)(3) organizations must have an existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to serve as fiscal sponsor, and submitted projects must be charitable in nature.

Participants in the Funders Collaborative will review applications through November through a shared evaluation and review process. Applicants who meet criteria for consideration of funding may be asked to clarify questions during the evaluation period. Decisions are expected to be announced by early December 2025.

MRFC provides a planning document and budget template to walk applicants through the application process, which can be found online at mauirecoveryfunders.org/apply. Additional information on eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria can also be found on that site.

Once all supporting documents and the project budget are complete, applications must be submitted online by Oct. 31 at mauirecoveryfunders.org/apply.

For questions about this funding opportunity or technical assistance with the application, please contact aloha@mauirecoveryfunders.org.