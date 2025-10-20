Big Brothers Big Sisters inaugurates Maui garden with veggie planting

Bayer Hawaii employees, BBBS staff and “Littles” enjoy planting veggie seedlings at BBBS’ newly rebuilt Maui garden.

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated its newly rebuilt Maui garden on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, by planting vegetable seedlings together with volunteers from Bayer Hawaiʻi who had donated their time and farming know-how to help bring the youth mentoring space to life.

Built over the summer with the help of Bayer Hawaiʻi and its employees, the garden supports BBBS’ long-standing mission to help our community’s youth achieve their potential through caring one-on-one mentorships.

Bayer Hawaii employees, BBBS staff and “Littles” enjoy planting veggie seedlings at BBBS’ newly rebuilt Maui garden.

“This garden provides a unique, hands-on setting that will help our mentor and youth partnerships thrive,” said Courtney Ikawa, regional director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. “It’s a place to learn, to create, and to grow together. We are thrilled to offer this resource to our matches as they build lasting, positive relationships. Bayer’s commitment to community service is evident in the transformation of our garden.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In July, approximately 15 employees of Bayer Hawaiʻi helped to plan and rebuild an older garden at BBBS’ Maui site. Established in 2018, the former garden had also been championed by a then-employee with support from the company, but over time and after the pandemic years, was in dire need of a re-do.

Bayer Hawaii employees, BBBS staff and “Littles” enjoy planting veggie seedlings at BBBS’ newly rebuilt Maui garden.

Bayer’s team rebuilt the garden beds, installed an updated irrigation system, cleared away obstructive plants and unwanted materials, replaced a broken compost system, erected a metal shelf for supplies, and restored BBBS’ hydroponic lettuce stand. Additionally, Seminis / Bayer Vegetables donated vegetable seeds – including onions, sweet peppers, broccoli and cauliflower – for the inaugural planting.

Becky Ryan, Bayer’s breeding lead in Hawai‘i is a volunteer member of BBBS’ Maui board. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our team come together to support a great organization like BBBS. This garden will be a place of growth and learning for the children, and we’re proud to be part of this community effort,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The garden will serve to help youth connect with nature, develop responsibility, and see the results of consistent care and effort – values that mirror the heart of mentoring,” Ikawa said. “Through activities in the garden, youth can gain practical life skills, teamwork experience, and a sense of accomplishment that can boost confidence and motivation. By nurturing both the plants and their own potential, youth learn to set goals, make positive decisions, and envision a bright future, which are key steps toward reaching their full potential.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2020, BBBS has partnered with the nonprofit Grow Some Good to provide educational experiences that connect keiki to their food, environment, and cultural roots. Grow Some Good staff members will help lead monthly garden education sessions at BBBS, working together with BBBS mentees to plant, care for, and harvest vegetables, then use what they’ve grown to prepare and enjoy snacks.

BBBS’ mission is to build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for Hawaii’s youth. Each year, BBBS serves children, teens, parents and volunteers across the state by facilitating one-to-one mentoring programs in schools and in the community. For more information about BBBS, please visit bbbshawaii.org.