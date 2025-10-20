Fiscal clerk Joni Remington named MEO Employee of the Month

Joni Remington

Fiscal Clerk Joni Remington, who joined Maui Economic Opportunity to assist with a wildfire relief program, was named Employee of the Month by the nonprofit agency.

“She is a great listener, thoughtful and kind,” said her nominator. “She is extremely organized and focused on developing best practices to manage routines both efficiently and effectively.

“She brings a positive energy to the team.”

Joni joined MEO’s Business Development Center in April 2024 through the National Dislocated Worker Grant. She served as a temporary office assistant for the Maui County Bridge Grants program, which supported businesses impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

In August 2024, Joni accepted the Fiscal Clerk position.

For being named Employee of the Month for August, Joni earned a $150 check and an extra day off. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on Sept. 30.