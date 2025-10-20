Maui News

Fiscal clerk Joni Remington named MEO Employee of the Month

October 20, 2025, 9:03 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Joni Remington

Fiscal Clerk Joni Remington, who joined Maui Economic Opportunity to assist with a wildfire relief program, was named Employee of the Month by the nonprofit agency.

“She is a great listener, thoughtful and kind,” said her nominator. “She is extremely organized and focused on developing best practices to manage routines both efficiently and effectively.

“She brings a positive energy to the team.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Joni joined MEO’s Business Development Center in April 2024 through the National Dislocated Worker Grant. She served as a temporary office assistant for the Maui County Bridge Grants program, which supported businesses impacted by the August 2023 wildfires. 

In August 2024, Joni accepted the Fiscal Clerk position.

For being named Employee of the Month for August, Joni earned a $150 check and an extra day off. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on Sept. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago