Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa brings holiday magic with The Elf on the Shelf

This December Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will debut a first-of-its-kind holiday experience on Kāʻanapali Beach with The Elf on the Shelf, the beloved Christmas tradition featuring Santa’s official Scout Elves. From Dec. 14-25, 2025, families can enjoy festive programming highlighted by a playful daily hide-and-seek adventure with the resort’s very own Scout Elf.

Since its debut in 2005, The Elf on the Shelf has become a global holiday phenomenon, known for delivering joy, sparking imagination, and bringing families closer together. Each night, Scout Elves fly back to the North Pole to report on children’s holiday wishes before returning to a new hiding place the next morning. Now that tradition comes to life in a uniquely Hawaiian way at Hyatt Regency Maui, surrounded by the island’s breathtaking ocean views and the spirit of aloha.

At Hyatt Regency Maui guests can join in a daily property-wide scavenger hunt across 40 acres of oceanfront paradise, discovering the elf’s newest hiding spot. Families are encouraged to capture photos of their finds and share the holiday fun by tagging @HyattMaui and @theelfontheshelf on social media.

“The holiday season is all about creating meaningful moments with loved ones, and The Elf on the Shelf experience allows us to offer families a playful and memorable way to celebrate together at Hyatt Regency Maui,” said Fred Finlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “This collaboration is a magical way for families to create memories that will last long after the holiday season ends.”

Adding to the excitement, the resort will launch the Snowflakes to Sunshine Giveaway, a special holiday promotion inviting families and followers to enter for a chance to win an exclusive Maui getaway package. Details on how to enter and what’s included will be announced on Hyatt Regency Maui’s official social media channels.

“With its oceanfront setting, family-friendly atmosphere, and this whimsical new partnership, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is set to transform the holidays into an unforgettable island celebration,” according to the announcement. “From daily elf hide-and-seek fun to the Snowflakes to Sunshine Giveaway, families will discover a holiday season that blends the timeless joy of The Elf on the Shelf with the beauty of Maui.”

For more information about Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com. For more about The Elf on the Shelf®, visit www.theelfontheshelf.com.