Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from vehicle crash in Kīhei

October 22, 2025, 7:10 PM HST
A 79-year-old Kīhei man sustained critical, life threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle on Kanani Road in South Maui, while operating an electric assisted bicycle, Wednesday morning.

Police say the bicyclist was ejected during the crash and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment, where remained in critical condition at last report.

The incident was reported at around 7:22 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at the intersection of Kanani Road and Auhana Road in Kīhei.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a white 2024 Ford F-150, was traveling east on Kanani Road, making a left turn towards the highway, when it collided into the bicycle that was traveling west on Auhana Road at the intersection with Kanani Road.

The 40-year-old Kīhei man who was driving the truck, was arrested for the offense of first degree negligent injury. He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for booking and processing without incident, and was released pending investigation.

Police say he remained on the scene and was not injured; his three juvenile passengers were also uninjured.

The investigation reveals that:

  • The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
  • The occupants of the Ford were reportedly wearing their seatbelts.
  • The involvement of speed is not considered a factor in this collision.
  • The involvement of drugs or alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.
