Gov. Green to meet with federal leaders in Washington

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. (8.9.24) PC: Wendy Osher,

Gov. Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 22 to engage in a series of strategic meetings with members of Congress, senior administration officials and military leadership, to advance Hawaiʻi’s federal priorities. These discussions will focus on energy resilience, environmental protection, healthcare funding, wildfire recovery and national security in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit Green is expected to meet with the US Secretaries of Energy and the Interior, as well as top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Health and Human Services, as well as top military officials. These meetings will support Hawaiʻi’s ongoing transition to clean energy, our wildfire response and recovery, healthcare infrastructure and military readiness across the Pacific.

Gov. Green will return to Honolulu on Oct. 28.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor from the afternoon of Oct. 22 until the afternoon of Oct. 28.