Maui News

Gov. Green to meet with federal leaders in Washington

October 22, 2025, 8:56 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. (8.9.24) PC: Wendy Osher,

Gov. Josh Green will travel to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 22 to engage in a series of strategic meetings with members of Congress, senior administration officials and military leadership, to advance Hawaiʻi’s federal priorities. These discussions will focus on energy resilience, environmental protection, healthcare funding, wildfire recovery and national security in the Indo-Pacific.

During the visit Green is expected to meet with the US Secretaries of Energy and the Interior, as well as top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Health and Human Services, as well as top military officials. These meetings will support Hawaiʻi’s ongoing transition to clean energy, our wildfire response and recovery, healthcare infrastructure and military readiness across the Pacific.

Gov. Green will return to Honolulu on Oct. 28.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor from the afternoon of Oct. 22 until the afternoon of Oct. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago