Op-Ed: Resident response to proposed Kamehamenui Forest Reserve project assessment draft

As one of only two property owners within the boundaries of the proposed Kamehamenui Forest Reserve project, I feel obligated to voice my concerns regarding the current management plan draft and its inconsistencies.

The greatest financial burden of land ownership is not the initial purchase, but the long-term maintenance and stewardship required to care for the property in perpetuity. Much like managing a household budget, there must be a sustainable financial and operational plan in place. The proposed two-person maintenance team is inadequate for the scale and ongoing demands of this project.

I am also concerned by DLNR’s decision to limit grazing areas to the property’s borders as a wildfire management strategy. While I appreciate the acknowledgment that grazing plays a vital role in reducing grasses and fuel loads, the plan seems inconsistent with DLNR’s own materials. The pamphlet distributed at the most recent meeting states that most wildfires are “started from human activity near buildings, roadways, or powerlines, particularly where they cross former agricultural or wildland areas.” Given the proposed inclusion of campsites and motor vehicle access in Phase 2 combined with the heavy interior fuel load, fire risk management within the property’s interior appears insufficiently addressed.

Based on firsthand observation of the masticator machine in use, I am concerned that such equipment will not provide consistent, comprehensive management of the fuel load. While I’m encouraged that grazing animals are recognized as the most reliable and sustainable means of fuel reduction, the plan fails to clarify what measures will be taken should a fire start from within the property boundaries. Will chemical sprays be used? Remote-controlled masticators? If so, how frequently and at what cost?

For these reasons, I strongly propose that Phase 3 (a residential area) remain zoned for agricultural use, allowing continued sheep, cattle, and goat grazing. This is the only proven, consistent, and ecologically sound method to keep fuel loads low and protect both the reserve and neighboring properties from wildfire risk.