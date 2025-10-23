Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi health plan earns 4.5 stars in 2026 Medicare Star Ratings

Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare Advantage health plan in Hawaiʻi is among the highest-rated Medicare health plans, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2026 Star Ratings. Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi received 4.5 out of 5 stars from CMS, making it the highest-rated in Hawaiʻi.

Every year, CMS publishes Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Medicare drug coverage (Part D) ratings. The ratings offer consumers a way to compare the quality of Medicare plans.

To develop the ratings, CMS considers many areas of care and service. For example, CMS looks at how well health plans keep members healthy and manage their chronic conditions. CMS also considers patient experiences, customer service, patient access, and pharmacy services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our CMS 4.5-star rating reflects how deeply our entire team values caring for our kupuna and all of our Medicare members,” said Karen Ching, MD, associate area medical director of quality for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaiʻi. “As we age, our medical needs get more complex — and it’s important to us that we honor and support our seniors with compassion and high-quality, integrated care.”

The Annual Election Period for all 2026 Medicare health plans begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, 2025.

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the CMS star ratings and Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plans by visiting kp.org/medicarestars.