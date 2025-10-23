Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course to reopen on Nov. 10 after two month closure

Kapalua Plantation Course – Hole 18

Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course will reopen for play on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. The golf course has been closed since Sept. 2, 2025 to allow Kapalua Golf’s agronomy team to restore turf health following prolonged irrigation restrictions.

As the PGA TOUR announced on Sept. 16, The Sentry tournament will not be contested at the Plantation Course in January 2026. Turf health and course conditions have improved to levels to allow for public play but are still not to PGA TOUR standards.

Kapalua Golf’s Bay Course will remain closed until further notice.

“We are deeply grateful for our agronomy team and the work they have done to bring the course back,” said Kapalua Golf General Manager Alex Nakajima in a news release announcement. “As a key contributor to the Maui economy, reopening the Plantation Course means a lot for our community and the 300-plus employees who work at the course and restaurants. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course beginning on Nov. 10.”

Kapalua Plantation Course – Hole 6

Maui visitors can begin scheduling November tee times starting on Oct. 23 at 7:30 a.m. HST. The November reopening promotional rate will be $399. The agronomy team is still working to restore greens on holes 1 and 8, therefore only 16 holes will be available for play for the immediate future. To compensate, golfers will be provided a $50 golf shop credit.

December tee times will have a 14-day booking window (i.e. tee times for Dec. 1 will be accepted starting on Monday, Nov. 17). December rates will be announced as Kapalua management continues to assess course conditions over the coming weeks. Kamaʻāina (Maui residents) will have a five-day booking window and should contact the Reservations Department at 808-669-8044 for pricing and reservations.

Since early September, Kapalua Golf has followed Tier 3 water restrictions which is a 60% reduction of normal water use. “Over this time, Kapalua’s agronomy team has worked hard to restore course conditions to the highest possible level. A prolonged period of Tier 4 water restrictions – zero irrigation – caused significant stress and damage to Kapalua’s two golf courses over the summer,” according to the news release.

Kapalua Plantation Course – Holes 10-14

While Kapalua’s golf courses have been closed since Sept. 2, the rest of the Kapalua Resort has remained open to guests. The Tennis & Pickleball facilities, the Bay Course driving range, Plantation and Bay golf shops, Taverna, and the Plantation House Restaurants have all remained open.

For more information on Kapalua Golf, visit www.GolfAtKapalua.com or call 1-877-KAPALUA. For tee times and course information, contact Kapalua Golf’s reservations team at 808-669-8044 (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. HST) or via email at mauireservations@troon.com.