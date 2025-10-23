Maui Surf Forecast for October 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 7-10 5-7 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 02:12 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:02 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of northwest to north-northwest swells will continue to move across local waters through early next week. The latest swell will slowly decline this afternoon through at least mid Friday as it shifts out of the north-northwest (340 degrees). Another, similarly- sized or slightly smaller north-northwest swell (330-340 degrees) will reach the islands late Friday afternoon or evening and push north and west shore surf close to high surf advisory levels during the peak early Saturday. This swell will decline Saturday night into early Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of swell on Monday. As this swell drops, there are low chances for a quick shot of medium-period north swell sometime Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rough trade wind seas and resulting east shore surf will gradually increase Friday and Saturday, then decline as trades over and upwind of the state ease Sunday and Monday. As a fetch of trades expands east of the islands Friday and Saturday, wind wave energy will increase, and surf along east facing shores will climb to just below the advisory threshold. East shore surf will decline Sunday into Monday as trades ease across the region, with some chance of wrapping north swell Tuesday and Wednesday.

South facing shores will experience mainly small background swell through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.