MEO requesting bids for 14-passenger electric bus

MEO driver Tuks Medeiros demonstrates the wheelchair lift on an eight-passenger bus for East Maui residents at a blessing in July. MEO is currently requesting bids for a 14-passenger disability accessible electric bus. File photo.

Maui Economic Opportunity is requesting bids for one 14-passenger disability accessible electric bus with delivery by March 30, 2027.

Sealed bids must be received and time-stamped by 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, and include taxes, permits, delivery costs and other applicable costs and fees.

The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder based on the unit bid price. Incomplete, conditional and irregular bids will be rejected.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bids must be delivered or mailed to MEO Administration, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku HI 96793. Faxed, digital file transfers or emailed offers will be rejected.

Bid forms and information are available at https://www.meoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/RFB-MEO-Electric-14-pax-2-wc-Puunene-Bus-FY25-26.docx.pdf, on the MEO website www.meoinc.org or by request.

For more information, contact MEO Transportation Director Patty Copperfield by phone at 808-877-7651 or email at patty.copperfield@meoinc.org.