Seabury Hall presents ‘Echoes of Autumn’ fall music concert

Seabury Hall Chorus. PC: courtesy of Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Seabury Hall invites the Maui community to welcome the fall season with “Echoes of Autumn,” a lively concert featuring the school’s talented music students in grades 5–12. The performances will highlight Seabury Hall’s jazz band, concert band, percussion, ʻukulele ensembles and choirs.

The concerts will be held on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikuhonua Creative Arts Center on Seabury Hall’s Olinda campus.

Seabury Hall Band Concert. PC: courtesy of Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Audiences can look forward to an entertaining mix of jazz standards, contemporary favorites, folk tunes, and a few selections with a playful Halloween twist, everything from toe-tapping rhythms to ghostly melodies that capture the spirit of the season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Band members Brooke Solano and Maya Takayesu shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming show, “We are very excited to share our fall spirit along with our opening song Abandoned Toy Shop. You are in for a spooky surprise!”

Senior choir member Natalie Proctor added, “Being part of chorus is one of the highlights of my school year, especially getting ready for the fall concert. This year, I’m so grateful for all we’ve created together and excited to share it with our community.”

Seabury Hall Chorus. PC: courtesy of Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.seaburyhall.org/arts. Admission prices are: $10 for adults; $7 for kupuna; $5 for students; and free for children under 4 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Molly Schad at 808-572-5735.