Sierra Club Maui Annual Meeting focuses on Water, ʻĀina, & the Future of Food
Sierra Club Maui invites the community to its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cameron Center Auditorium in Wailuku.
This year’s theme, “Water, ʻĀina, and the Future of Food,” will bring together local leaders, farmers and advocates to discuss how Maui can care for its land and water while strengthening local food security.
The event will open with a seed and plant swap, inviting attendees to share and take home seeds or plant starts, followed by a community potluck lunch featuring main dishes provided by Nalu’s Grill and Flatbread Pizza Company. Guests are encouraged to bring their own utensils and a side or dessert to share to help minimize waste.
Agenda
- 11 – 11:30 a.m. – Seed Swap and Community Mingle
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Awards Ceremony and Slideshow
- 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. – Panel: Water, ʻĀina, and the Future of Food
- 1:15 – 2 p.m. – Speaker-Led Breakout Discussions and Closing Remarks
Speakers and Topics
- Aja Eyre – Moderator
- Bobby Pahia – Regenerative Agriculture and ʻĀina Protection
- Kamalani Pahukoa – Water Advocacy and Food Security
- Jeannine Rossa – Protecting Agriculture through Biosecurity
Each speaker will have nine minutes to share insights on their topic, followed by a group Q&A and interactive breakout discussions where attendees can continue the conversation in smaller groups.
Honoring Maui’s Environmental Leaders
Sierra Club Maui will also recognize community members who embody aloha ʻāina through their long-term commitment to protecting Maui’s lands and waters:
- ʻOnipaʻa Awardees: Buck Joiner and Napua Burrows
- Mālama i ka ʻĀina Awardees: Kyle Ellison (Mālama Kula) and Sara Tekula with the Kula Community Watershed Alliance
- Mālama Kahakai Award: Ashford De Lima
- Bob Babson Award: Rob Weltman
This free, public event is open to members and non-members alike. The public is invited to join Sierra Club Maui to celebrate community, share ideas, and envision a sustainable future for Maui’s food systems, ʻāina, and wai.
Meeting details:
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Cameron Center Auditorium, 95 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI 96793
- RSVP bit.ly/4gJ1OJy
Interested in volunteering at the event? Sign up here.