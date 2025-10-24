Sierra Club Maui Annual Meeting focuses on Water, ʻĀina, & the Future of Food

Sierra Club Maui invites the community to its Annual Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cameron Center Auditorium in Wailuku.

This year’s theme, “Water, ʻĀina, and the Future of Food,” will bring together local leaders, farmers and advocates to discuss how Maui can care for its land and water while strengthening local food security.

The event will open with a seed and plant swap, inviting attendees to share and take home seeds or plant starts, followed by a community potluck lunch featuring main dishes provided by Nalu’s Grill and Flatbread Pizza Company. Guests are encouraged to bring their own utensils and a side or dessert to share to help minimize waste.

Agenda

11 – 11:30 a.m. – Seed Swap and Community Mingle

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Awards Ceremony and Slideshow

12:15 – 1:15 p.m. – Panel: Water, ʻĀina, and the Future of Food

1:15 – 2 p.m. – Speaker-Led Breakout Discussions and Closing Remarks

Speakers and Topics

Aja Eyre – Moderator

Bobby Pahia – Regenerative Agriculture and ʻĀina Protection

Kamalani Pahukoa – Water Advocacy and Food Security

Jeannine Rossa – Protecting Agriculture through Biosecurity

Each speaker will have nine minutes to share insights on their topic, followed by a group Q&A and interactive breakout discussions where attendees can continue the conversation in smaller groups.

Honoring Maui’s Environmental Leaders

Sierra Club Maui will also recognize community members who embody aloha ʻāina through their long-term commitment to protecting Maui’s lands and waters:

ʻOnipaʻa Awardees: Buck Joiner and Napua Burrows

Mālama i ka ʻĀina Awardees: Kyle Ellison (Mālama Kula) and Sara Tekula with the Kula Community Watershed Alliance

Mālama Kahakai Award: Ashford De Lima

Bob Babson Award: Rob Weltman

This free, public event is open to members and non-members alike. The public is invited to join Sierra Club Maui to celebrate community, share ideas, and envision a sustainable future for Maui’s food systems, ʻāina, and wai.

Meeting details:

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cameron Center Auditorium, 95 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI 96793

RSVP bit.ly/4gJ1OJy

Interested in volunteering at the event? Sign up here.