UH Hilo Pharmacy College accepting applications for new Online Pharmacy program

Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at UH Hilo

As American Pharmacists Month celebrates those “Caring for Our Communities” today, the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is opening the door for the next generation.

Applications are now being accepted for the college’s Extended, Online PharmD pathway, with the first cohort beginning January 2026—offering a new pathway for working Hawaiʻi residents inspired by their local pharmacists to join the profession.

Those interested can learn more about the program and enjoy free health screenings, vaccinations, and family-friendly Halloween activities at a free Hallo-Health and Science Fair on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DKICP building.

New Online Pathway Breaks Educational Barriers

Following its successful eight-year accreditation renewal by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, DKICP has launched an Extended, Online PharmD pathway (PharmD-XO) beginning January 2026. This innovative 5.5-year program enables working adults and caregivers to pursue their Doctor of Pharmacy degree through online coursework—with annual 2-4 week on-campus immersions for hands-on training during the first 4.5 years—followed by a final year of full-time clinical rotations at pharmacy practice sites.

“This is a much-needed resource for our island state, which will allow aspiring pharmacists to continue living and working in their communities while pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree,” said Dr. Rae Matsumoto, Dean of DKICP.

The PharmD-XO is the only online PharmD program that guarantees all clinical rotations can be completed in Hawaiʻi, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for students hoping to practice in the islands. For more information:

Email: pharmacy@hawaii.edu

Phone: 808-932-7704

Website: pharmacy.uhh.hawaii.edu

Speak with Admissions Specialist, Jayden Kailiawa

Pharmacists Fill Critical Healthcare Gaps

As physician shortages intensify—with 20% of Americans living in rural areas but only 10% of physicians practicing there—pharmacists are uniquely positioned to expand access to care. Nearly 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy, making pharmacists the most accessible healthcare providers.

“As we address the physician shortage affecting rural communities nationwide, pharmacists trained to practice at the full scope of their license can provide vital healthcare services where they’re needed most,” said Dean Matsumoto.

The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at UH Hilo, founded in 2007, is committed to improving healthcare access through quality pharmacy education, innovative clinical practice, and research focused on health equity in rural and underserved communities.

For information about pharmacy careers or DKICP programs, contact pharmacy@hawaii.edu, call 808-932-7704, or visit pharmacy.uhh.hawaii.edu.