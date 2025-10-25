Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The last in a series of north-northwest swells are expected during the next few days. A moderate north-northwest (340 degree) swell peaked at around 5 ft 13 seconds this morning and will slowly decline tonight and Sunday. A smaller north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell may push surf along north and west facing shores back near seasonal average on Monday, then decline Tuesday. As this swell fades on Wednesday, a moderate short-period north swell will produce a brief boost in north shore surf.
Rough surf along east facing shores will slowly decrease Sunday into early next week as trade winds ease. Expect surf along east facing shores to begin to decline late tonight, fall to around seasonal average on Sunday, then drop slightly on Monday and Tuesday. While wind wave energy is not expected to change much midweek, some wrapping north swell could increase surf along some exposed eastern shores on Wednesday.
South facing shores will experience mainly small background swell through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com