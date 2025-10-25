Maui Surf Forecast for October 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:27 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:31 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The last in a series of north-northwest swells are expected during the next few days. A moderate north-northwest (340 degree) swell peaked at around 5 ft 13 seconds this morning and will slowly decline tonight and Sunday. A smaller north-northwest (330-340 degrees) swell may push surf along north and west facing shores back near seasonal average on Monday, then decline Tuesday. As this swell fades on Wednesday, a moderate short-period north swell will produce a brief boost in north shore surf.

Rough surf along east facing shores will slowly decrease Sunday into early next week as trade winds ease. Expect surf along east facing shores to begin to decline late tonight, fall to around seasonal average on Sunday, then drop slightly on Monday and Tuesday. While wind wave energy is not expected to change much midweek, some wrapping north swell could increase surf along some exposed eastern shores on Wednesday.

South facing shores will experience mainly small background swell through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.