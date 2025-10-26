Filipino Forum invites public to discuss and take action on Filipino community issues in Maui

File (2018): A Philippine flag raising ceremony kicks off Filipino-American History Month. PC: Alfredo Evangelista

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, together with the Maui Filipino Community Council and UH Maui College Kabatak Club, will host The Filipino Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Pilina Building Events Center.

Event organizers invite the community to an evening of meaningful conversation and connection, featuring local leaders, professionals and changemakers who will share their experiences and insights on the issues shaping the Filipino community on Maui today.

Through a series of panel discussions and an open roundtable, the forum will explore topics such as workforce challenges, the recovery of Lahaina and the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines Filipinos across Hawai‘i and around the world.

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Among the featured discussions are “Beyond the Labor Shortage: The Filipino Workforce as Frontliners of Aloha,” a conversation with a J1 teacher from the Philippines, a healthcare professional and a union leader about the realities of labor shortages, cultural nuances and housing; and “Cooking Up Resilience: Filipino Chefs on Innovation and Survival,” highlighting the creative ways Maui’s Filipino chefs are adapting and thriving in a difficult economy.

Special guest Nestor Ugale, board chairman of Kaibigan ng Lahaina, will also provide updates on the organization’s ongoing recovery programs for Lahaina’s Filipino community—sharing stories of hope, collaboration and progress following the 2023 wildfires.

The evening will conclude with “In Conversation: The Filipino Forum Roundtable,” an open dialogue where attendees and speakers share reflections, ask questions and exchange ideas for building a stronger, more connected community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The challenges we face here on Maui mirror those across Hawai‘i and the broader Filipino experience,” said Dominic Suguitan, president of the Maui Filipino Chamber. “This forum is a space to talk openly, learn from each other and inspire action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Filipino Forum is free and open to the public. Register at mauifilipinochamber.com. Refreshments will be provided.