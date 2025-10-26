Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest (340 degree) swell will gradually decline tonight before a small to moderate, short to medium period north- northwest (330-340 degrees) swell may push surf along north and west facing shores back near seasonal average on Monday, then decline Tuesday. As this swell fades on Wednesday, a moderate short-period north swell will produce a brief boost in north shore surf. Since the storm generating the swell will be compact and fast-moving, there is some uncertainty as to the potential surf height, though it appears that near seasonal average is likely at this time. Rough surf along east facing shores will decrease through midweek as trade winds decrease. While wind wave energy is not expected to change much midweek, the above mentioned north swell could increase surf along some exposed eastern shores. South facing shores will experience mainly small background swell through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
