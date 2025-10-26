Maui Surf Forecast for October 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:55 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:45 AM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest (340 degree) swell will gradually decline tonight before a small to moderate, short to medium period north- northwest (330-340 degrees) swell may push surf along north and west facing shores back near seasonal average on Monday, then decline Tuesday. As this swell fades on Wednesday, a moderate short-period north swell will produce a brief boost in north shore surf. Since the storm generating the swell will be compact and fast-moving, there is some uncertainty as to the potential surf height, though it appears that near seasonal average is likely at this time. Rough surf along east facing shores will decrease through midweek as trade winds decrease. While wind wave energy is not expected to change much midweek, the above mentioned north swell could increase surf along some exposed eastern shores. South facing shores will experience mainly small background swell through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

