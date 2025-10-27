HandsOn Maui to host free AI workshop for nonprofits on volunteer recruitment

A screenshot from the HandsOn Maui home page.

Maui County’s Volunteer Center, HandsOn Maui, will host a free, virtual workshop on using artificial intelligence tools to boost volunteer recruitment and retention for nonprofit leaders and volunteer managers across Maui County.

The workshop, titled “Recruit, Retain, Repeat: AI Tools for Volunteer Success,” will take place via Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 13.

Led by Miller Media Management founder Danielle Miller, the session is designed to introduce nonprofit professionals — especially those new to AI — to practical applications of tools such as ChatGPT, Canva Magic Studio and custom Generative Pre-trained Transformers, or GPTs. Miller, an educator and digital strategist, has previously assisted hundreds of Hawaiʻi-based organizations in using technology for communication and community engagement.

Participants will learn how to use these AI tools to create engaging messaging for emails and social media, integrate AI into standard operating procedures for consistent communications, and streamline the volunteer onboarding process. Attendees will also see how to build a tailored GPT for their nonprofit to ensure consistent branding in all content created by staff and volunteers.

Space is limited to 25 participants. Those interested can reserve a spot by visiting the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns webpage at mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns and clicking on “Volunteer Center.”

HandsOn Maui is a division of the Maui County Department of Human Concerns and works to strengthen community engagement by supporting volunteers and nonprofits.