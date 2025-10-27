The MACC Presents The Allman Betts Band, Lucky Sevens Tour, March 21

The Allman Betts Band. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents supergroup The Allman Betts Band in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater, on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will offer a dance floor for all patrons with orchestra-level tickets.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and to the general public on Monday, Nov. 3.

Individually, they’re Devon Allman and Duane Betts, two solo artists and modern-day guitar heroes who’ve both spent years creating their own version of American roots music. Together, they’re the leaders of The Allman Betts Band, a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historic legacy. On drums, Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Justin Corgan on bass, along with the slide guitar of Johnny Stachela, the masterful Hammond B3 organist John Ginty, and drummer John Lum round out the septet.

Inspired by the classic sounds of the group’s family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul. Critically-acclaimed studio albums like Down to the River and Bless Your Heart have established the band’s own legacy of music and brotherhood, while hundreds of live shows — including annual performances of the all-star Allman Betts Family Revival — have sharpened the group’s chemistry onstage. There’s a richly historic lineage to The Allman Betts Band, but these musicians proudly live in the modern world, carving out a contemporary soundtrack for the American South.

Devon and Duane first met as children in 1989, when their fathers — keyboardist Gregg Allman and guitarist Dickey Betts, both co-founders of The Allman Brothers Band — brought their boys on tour for the group’s 20th anniversary tour.

“When you grow up on tour like that, it connects you at a young age,” Duane said. “From that point on, we knew we were family. Even though we never lived in the same city, we always had that bond.”

In late 2017, Devon and Duane found themselves onstage at the Fillmore in San Francisco — a performance that would birth not only The Allman Betts Family Revival tradition, but also The Allman Betts Band itself. “That night would’ve been my father’s 70th birthday,” Devon recalls, “so I put together a one-off concert to celebrate his life and his music. Duane joined me for some songs. Our families had been intertwined for years, and we always knew we might form a band at some point in our lives. That show proved we had the chemistry to do it.”

“We’re keeping the tradition alive,” said Duane. “The Allman Betts Band is an original band, and our albums are the foundation of what we do, but we’re also happy to include a couple tips-of-the-hat to my dad and Gregg Allman during our sets, too. They’re part of our influences. They’re part of our history.”

History, indeed. There’s a rich lineage to The Allman Betts Band, whose two leaders are carrying the musical torch once held by their fathers. This is a group of musicians who proudly live in the present, though, not the past. They make music for today, creating a new soundtrack for the American South, blurring the lines between genres along the way. There’s a bluesy Americana band with teeth. They’re a rock & roll band with soul. They’re first-rate songwriters and top-shelf guitarists, always searching for a new song to sing. They’re The Allman Betts Band.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $37, $57, $67, & $77, with a limited number of $137 premium seating tickets. Ticket prices include all fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .