Hawaiʻi joins multistate lawsuit over federal suspension of SNAP benefits

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Attorney General Anne Lopez announced Tuesday that Hawaiʻi has joined 24 other states in filing a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture over the looming suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps. Benefits are expected to run out nationwide this weekend due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Filed Tuesday in Massachusetts district court, the lawsuit argues that the USDA is legally required to continue providing SNAP benefits during the shutdown as long as it has funding. It calls on the court to compel the USDA to use contingency funds appropriated by Congress to keep the program running.

“The unlawful suspension of SNAP benefits jeopardizes food security for thousands of Hawaiʻi residents who rely on this lifeline every day,” said Attorney General Lopez. “Our office is committed to protecting the rights of families and individuals who depend on this program.”

The USDA informed state agencies on Oct. 10 that it would be unable to pay full November SNAP benefits if the shutdown, which began Oct. 1, continued.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The lawsuit argues that suspending SNAP benefits in this manner is both contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act. It argues that SNAP funding is decided by Congress, not by the authority of the USDA.

The lawsuit contends the agency still has billions in contingency funds intended for exactly this situation and has already used emergency funds to support other programs.

The halt in benefits could have serious consequences nationwide, increasing food insecurity and straining already overburdened food banks, schools and local support programs. The USDA has estimated that, in a slowing economy, SNAP benefits increase US Gross Domestic Product by a multiplier of 1.54, meaning every $1 in SNAP benefits generates an estimated $1.54 in economic activity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thus far in 2025, an average of 161,400 Hawaiʻi residents — including 27,910 families and 62,647 children — utilize SNAP each month. The state’s Department of Human Services distributes about $57.7 million monthly in benefits to help meet basic nutritional needs. More information about SNAP benefits in Hawaiʻi can be found at the state’s Department of Human Services webpage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The coalition also announced plans to seek a temporary restraining order to immediately turn benefits back on.

Joining Attorney General Lopez in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. The governors of Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania have also joined.