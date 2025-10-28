Maui Arts & Entertainment

Lā Kūʻokoʻa Celebration and Walk to honor Hawaiʻi’s Independence

October 28, 2025, 1:30 PM HST
Lā Kūʻokoʻa (Hawaiʻi’s Independence Day) celebration at the Queen Kaʻahumanu CenterPC: Kamehameha Schools

A community celebration of Lā Kūʻokoʻa (Hawaiʻi’s Independence Day) will be held Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The event is co-hosted by Kamehameha Schools Kaiāulu and Kamehameha Schools Maui’s Hālau ʻO Kapikohānaiāmālama.

Attendees can enjoy Hawaiian music, student presentations on the main stage, and screenings of aloha ʻāina films. Free decal printing will also be offered—bring your own item to print (e.g., shirts, jackets, shorts, or hats). While supplies last; one decal per person.

Community Walk (before the event)

  • 9:00 a.m. start from Baldwin High School to the UH Maui College Great Lawn
  • Meet and park at Baldwin by 8:30 a.m.
  • Participants are encouraged to bring Hae Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian flags)
  • Please note: Vehicles must exit the Baldwin lot by 11:00 a.m.
Although officially observed on Nov. 28, Lā Kūʻokoʻa is celebrated throughout November. First observed in 1843, the holiday marks international recognition of the Hawaiian Kingdom’s sovereignty—secured through the diplomatic efforts of Timoteo Haʻalilio and William Richards, which led the United States, Britain, and France to acknowledge Hawaiʻi’s independence.

