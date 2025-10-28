Reminder: Upcountry water source development meeting tonight

Drought in Upcountry, Maui. PC: County of Maui

Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura issued a reminder about tonight’s community meeting focused on Upcountry water source development. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

The meeting is organized in coordination with Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins and Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean, who will provide a presentation outlining current and planned efforts to increase water capacity for the Upcountry service area. Both meetings will feature the same presentation, giving community members two opportunities to attend and participate.

Sugimura, who holds the County Council’s Upcountry residency area seat, said the meeting is an important opportunity for the community to learn about water source development projects that will shape the future of Upcountry, Maui. “For generations, our families have faced challenges with limited water availability and the long water meter wait list,” she said. “It’s critical that we take proactive steps now to secure reliable water for homes, farms, and future generations.”

Sugimura expressed appreciation for the Department of Water Supply’s leadership, saying, “I want to thank Director John Stufflebean and his team for their proactive approach in developing new water sources and bringing forward solutions. Their commitment to tackling the water meter wait list and planning for long-term sustainability is vital for our Upcountry communities.”

Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting to hear directly from the Department and share their perspectives. A similar meeting was held earlier this month.

For more information, please contact the Office of Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura at 808-270-7939.