Hayneses named Humanitarians of the Year by nonprofit directors

Jimmy and Honey Bun Haynes were named Humanitarians of the Year by the Maui Nonprofit Directors Association at the organization’s annual meeting earlier this month.

“Through unwavering involvement, leadership and generosity, they have empowered nonprofits, improved countless lives and inspired many others to give back, making them true pillars of the community and exemplary models of humanitarian commitment,” said the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, who nominated the couple.

The other nominees for the award were LaTasha Baldwin by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and Carl Powell by Maui Mediation Services.

Ka Lima O Maui’s JD Wyatt (left) was named Executive Director of the Year and received the ʻōʻō award; Goodfellow Brothers was named Community Business Award winners. Kandice Johns (center) of USVC, which nominated Goodfellow, accepted the award for the company; Outgoing Maui Nonprofit Directors Association President Paul Tonnessen shares a moment with incoming President Jee Lee. (right photo)

Others honored at the MNPDA’s Annual Meeting on Oct. 9 at the Maui Beach Hotel were Goodfellow Brothers as Community Business of The Year and Ka Lima O Maui’s JD Wyatt as Executive Director of the Year.

Goodfellow Brothers, nominated by USVC (Us Versus Cancer), donates about $400,000 annually to organizations in Maui County and “supports projects and programs, both large and small that make a meaningful difference” in the lives of local families.

“This company remains a humble and quiet supporter of the nonprofit community, rarely sharing the true breadth and depth of its philanthropic giving,” USVC said.

Other businesses recognized were Service Rentals, nominated by Maui Arts & Cultural Center, and Bayer Hawaiʻi by Maui Economic Opportunity.

Wyatt received the ʻōʻō award as Executive Director of the Year.

“His expansion of vocational training, supported employment and independent living programs has opened doors for countless individuals who now walk through life with greater confidence and purpose,” his nomination said.

Others nominated for the award were Linda Puppolo of the Maui AIDS Foundation and Lisa Paulson of the Maui Food Bank.

During the evening event, Judge Bevanne Bowers, Executive Director of Maui Mediation Services, installed the new slate of officers with Jee Lee of Maui United Way as President, Matt Bachman of Habitat for Humanity Maui as Vice President, Richard Carr of Maui County Children’s Justice Committee and Maui Mediation Services as Treasurer and Kandice Johns of USVC as Secretary.

MNPDA recognized outgoing President Paul Tonnessen, who is retiring as Executive Director of the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center next year. Subjected to violence and abuse as a child, he quickly accepted an invitation to join the Friends board after moving to Maui in 2001 and became Executive Director in 2012.

More than 80 nonprofit directors, their boards and supporters, and state and county leaders joined the Annual Meeting. Keynote speaker Miki Tomita Okamoto, a Baldwin High graduate with a doctorate in education from Stanford University, discussed the meaning of “aloha.”

She has been named the successor in ALOHA Response teaching and practice of renowned Native Hawaiian storyteller and cultural practitioner Pono Shim.

The MNPDA consists of about 60 Maui County nonprofit leaders who meet once a month. The mission is to empower nonprofit agency leaders in Maui County “by providing support to enhance their leadership skills and drive meaningful change in our communities.”

For more information, email info@MauiNonProfit.org.

