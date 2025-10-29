Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:56 PM HST. High 0.8 feet 09:10 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:00 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 10:29 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 05:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period NNW (330-350) swell has filled in and is likely near its peak this afternoon. This swell will fade during Thursday. A small, long period NNW swell (330) will fill in Thursday night and peak Friday, keeping surf along N and W shores elevated. Surf will then trend sharply upward late Friday through Monday in response to a couple of swells sent toward the islands by an active pattern across the N Pac. Forerunners of the first moderate, long period NNW (330) swell will arrive late Friday with swell peaking Saturday near or below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. The next small to moderate, medium period NNW (340) swell will arrive quickly late Saturday. This swell will likely peak above the HSA threshold. Surf along E shores will remain small to moderate through the week. Strengthening post-frontal NNE trades may bring a rapid increase in wind waves and short period fresh swell for favored exposures early next week, particularly over the western end of the state. South facing shores will see a slight boost in surf today as a small, long period south swell fills in before slowly fading Thursday through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

