Emergency Hawaiʻi Relief Program launched to help thousands impacted by suspended SNAP benefits

Maui County’s food assistance system faces a crippling double crisis starting Nov. 1: federal budget gridlock will halt monthly SNAP payments for more than 18,600 residents, even as the state is forced to implement a new set of strict federal work and eligibility rules. The immediate response is Gov. Josh Green’s emergency Hawaiʻi Relief Program, launched Wednesday to provide temporary housing and utility assistance.

Earlier this month, the Hawaii Journalism Initiative reported that there are 9,408 Maui County households totaling 18,611 people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamp benefits. The suspension of federal assistance will keep about $6.4 million per month in local food assistance out of the local economy, an average of $343.88 per person.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Green announced a coordinated effort to protect families, highlighting that relief is available on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi through Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., even as the federal safety net fails.

“No one should go hungry or lose stability because of gridlock in Washington, D.C.,” Green said. “Our administration… is stepping up to ensure everyone in Hawaiʻi has access to food and essential aid during this federal shutdown.”

“The shutdown of the federal government has caused uncertainty and will result in food insecurity for 165,000 individuals in Hawaiʻi who depend on SNAP benefits,” the governor said in an announcement. “Under the Hawaiʻi Relief Program, the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services, along with its partners, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., will provide up to four months of TANF support for housing and utility payments for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.”

MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe said: “We understand the challenges residents are facing as many adapt to new requirements to access essential services such as food and housing. MEO is honored to assist with this transition by administering the Hawai‘i Relief Program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services. As we have for the past 60 years, MEO stands ready to help.”

A chart shows income eligibility for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program. Incomes by household size must be within 300% of the 2025 federal poverty level. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Emergency relief program launched

The Hawaiʻi Relief Program leverages federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds to provide financial stability while SNAP payments are on hold. Applications began being accepted Wednesday.

MEO will administer the program for residents on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, providing up to four months of TANF support for housing and utility payments to eligible families. Targeted aid: The program is specifically for families with at least one dependent child under age 18 who are facing a financial crisis or “episode of need,” such as an impending eviction or utility disconnection due to an unexpected event.

In a complementary action, the governor also provided $2 million in state support to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank for statewide assistance, immediately bolstering organizations like the Maui Food Bank to meet the expected surge in need.

New federal SNAP rules still take effect

The state Department of Human Services confirmed at an Oct. 29 House Committee on Human Services and Homelessness meeting that, despite the federal payment halt, new rules mandated by the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act, known as OBBBA, will still take effect Nov. 1. (Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.)

New rules include:

Expanded work requirements

The Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents work requirement of 80 hours per month will now apply to several new groups. These include adults aged 55 to 64, veterans, homeless individuals, and adults in households with dependent children aged 14 and older.

Scott Morishige, administrator of the DHS Division of Benefit, Employment and Support Services, told state lawmakers on Wednesday that this federal requirement will be phased in, with individuals being assessed for compliance during their regular application or recertification interview, not all at once on Nov. 1.

Strict new eligibility for non-citizens

Effective Nov. 1, eligibility is severely restricted for non-citizens. Many previously eligible groups, including certain refugees and parolees, will no longer qualify. Only lawful permanent residents, Compact of Free Association residents, and Cuban or Haitian entrants remain eligible. DHS warned that ineligible non-citizens must still report their income, which will be counted against the household’s total.

Hawaiʻi receives key exemption

Morishige said the state was just approved for a federal exemption, which holds Hawaiʻi harmless from payment error penalties through September 2026. This exemption is conditional on the state continuing to implement the new federal work rules in “good faith.” Separately, DHS confirmed that the new federal exception for tribal groups does not include Native Hawaiians.

November payments halted

The federal government shutdown led the US Department of Agriculture to direct all states to suspend November SNAP payments to Maui County residents. Funds already on EBT cards from prior months remain accessible, and state-funded cash benefits (such as TANF) are not impacted by the federal shutdown.

Resources for Maui County families

MEO Hawaiʻi Relief Program: Housing and utility assistance

Families with dependent children who need immediate help with housing or utilities should apply online or call:

Online Application: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/3d429f59d6874122baedf6fb19d85913

808-243-4357 MEO Office Locations: Wailuku: Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku (808-249-2990) Hāna: Hāna Neighborhood Center, Uakea Road, Hāna (808-248-8282) Molokaʻi: 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai (808-553-3216) Lānaʻi: 1144 ʻIlima Ave. #102, Lānaʻi City (808-565-6665)



Maui Food Bank and existing benefits

The governor provided $2 million in state support to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank for statewide assistance to help offset the missing $6.4 million in local SNAP benefits.