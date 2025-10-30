Families impacted by federal shutdown welcome for evening meals at Hale Kau Kau

Hale Kau Kau Board President Barry Rosenfeld (left) is urging families impacted by the federal government shutdown to get daily free meals served at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei. On Saturday, Rosenfeld and St. Theresa pastor the Rev. William Kunisch showed the meal ministry’s kitchen to Malia Davidson, executive assistant to Mayor Richard Bissen. PC: Brian Perry

Concerned about families facing food insecurity because of the federal government shutdown, Hale Kau Kau invites those in need to get free evening meals at St. Theresa Church at 25 West Lipoa St. in Kīhei.

Meals are served at the church kitchen every day — 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekends.

“Your entire family is welcome,” said Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau. “Hale Kau Kau has served anyone in need of an evening meal, no questions asked, with compassion and aloha since 1991.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Green announced the state’s launch of its Emergency Hawaiʻi Relief Program to help address food insecurity for 165,000 individuals in Hawaiʻi (18,600 in Maui County) who will be impacted by the Nov. 1 suspension of SNAP (formerly food stamp) benefits. SNAP is the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The relief program is being administered in Maui County by Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

For more information about daily evening meals at Hale Kau Kau, call its office at 808-875-8754.

Hale Kau Kau recently raised $140,000 for its meals ministry during its 10th annual “Stomp Out Hunger” event.

For anyone who’d like to make a donation or volunteer to help Hale Kau Kau, visit its website at https://www.halekaukau.org/contact-us.