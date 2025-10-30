Pacific Permanente Group welcomes Dr. Dane Kurohara as newest primary care physician on Maui

Dane Kurohara. (Courtesy: Pacific Permanente Group)

Pacific Permanente Group has announced the addition of Dane T. Kurohara, MD, as its newest primary care physician, expanding care for patients on Maui.

Born and raised in Wailuku, Kurohara graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School before earning his bachelor’s degree at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and his medical degree at the University of Hawaiʻi, John A. Burns School of Medicine. He completed his residency with the University of Hawaiʻi Internal Medicine Residency Program, where he served as chief medical resident. Caring for the Maui community has been a personal and professional goal.

“Serving the community where I grew up is an incredible privilege,” Kurohara said. “I’m honored to join Pacific Permanente Group and to care for the people of Maui with a focus on teamwork, lifelong learning and a patient-centered approach.”

Kurohara is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and as a graduate medical education director for the island of Maui. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, the Gold Humanism Honor Society and the American College of Physicians.

Passionate about adult primary care, Kurohara partners with patients to achieve their best health by blending the latest evidence-based practices with what matters most to each individual. He believes that healing happens through teamwork, trust and shared decision-making. Outside of medicine, he finds joy in time with his family and pets, and in the rhythms of the ocean, whether bodyboarding, fishing or unwinding with a good audiobook.

“Dr. Kurohara represents exactly what we value in our physicians — a deep commitment to evidence-based, high-quality care paired with compassion and connection to the community,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director of Pacific Permanente Group. “We’re excited to have him join PPG and bring his expertise and heart to serving the upcountry community.”