Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ high school version

Photos courtesy of Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz.

Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents its 2025 fall musical, “Once Upon A One More Time” (high school version), a high-energy Broadway production featuring the iconic music of Britney Spears.

The show runs for two weekends at Seabury Hall’s ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center. Show dates are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14-15 and 21-22, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 23, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.seaburyhall.org/arts. Admission prices are $18 for adults, $15 for kupuna, $10 for students, and children under 4 get in free.

Directed and choreographed by David Ward, this dazzling show reimagines beloved fairytale characters through a pop-fueled, empowering lens packed with heart, humor and the musical hits of one of the world’s biggest pop icons.

“This is a perfect show for high school students,” said Ward. “There are so many great roles, the music is fun, the choreography is inspired by the 80s and 90s, and the characters are bold and dynamic.”

“Once Upon A One More Time” follows a group of fairytale heroines who, tired of living out the same old stories, decide to rewrite their destinies. Inspired by feminist literature like “The Feminine Mystique,” Cinderella (Kyra Sidon or Aurora Zoeteway) leads a rebellion against the Narrator (Richard Hernandez) who controls their stories.

During a “Scroll Club” meeting, Snow White (Bella Hampe), Sleeping Beauty (Elizabeth Jenkins), the Little Mermaid (Azmina Zainuddin), Rapunzel (Kyra Sidon or Aurora Zoeteway), and the Princess and the Pea (Owen Shurtleff) begin to question the roles they’ve been forced to play. But when Cinderella’s Stepmother (Nikki Kayes) learns of their growing independence, she schemes to sideline the heroines so her daughters, Belinda (Makaela Cooper) and Betany (Peyton Prouty), can win over Prince Charming (Coaster Vines). Just when things seem darkest, the OFG, the Original Fairy Godmother (Jade Kawai Allen), swoops in to help the princesses reclaim their stories and forge a new path toward “happily ever after.”

“This show is hilarious, heartfelt, and full of girl power,” said Ward. “One of the best parts of working on it is how much the students love the music. They already came in knowing nearly every song — what a joy to start from that level of excitement.”

Vocal Director Julia Golding said, “It’s been amazing seeing the cast pour so much heart and energy into these songs. The harmonies are spot on, and the vocals are seriously impressive — people are going to love it.”

Costume design is by Andre Morissette and Vanessa Cerrito, with sound design by Matthew Hardwick and Peter Della Croce. Sets and lighting are under the direction of Todd Van Amburgh. The production also features an exceptional student technical team, including Ren Cooper (Lighting) and Annabella Charles (Sound).

“Once Upon A One More Time” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Authorized performance materials supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com