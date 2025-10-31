52nd Maui County Senior Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Nov. 15

Maui County Senior Fair attendees stopped by the Maui Nui Broadband table on Nov. 2, 2024, at the Maui Mall Village. This year’s Senior Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The 52nd Maui County Senior Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

There will be information on health, housing, home care, financial management and fraud prevention for kupuna, their families and caregivers; senior clubs selling food and other items to raise funds for their activities; and entertainment.

Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā headlines the entertainment. Others on the program include Maui Taiko, EnhanceFitness, Laurie Balubar and Keoni’s Hot Lava Fitness. Kathy Collins will be the emcee, and DJ Z Zeke Kalua will provide sound and music.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More than 70 agencies, nonprofits and businesses will offer information and giveaways to help kupuna in their daily lives. Informational tables will be staffed by nonprofits, such as Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi, Habitat for Humanity, Nā Hoaloha, AARP Hawaiʻi and Hale Mahaolu; health and service providers Maui Health, Hale Makua, Maui Adult Day Care Centers, Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi Chapter, Islands Hospice and Maui Hospice; and government agencies Kaunoa Senior Services, county Immigrant Services Division, county Volunteer Center, County Clerk’s Office – Elections Division, state attorney general’s Community & Crime Prevention Branch, and state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

A new feature – the Breakout Room – will host a panel discussion on “Caregiving” with Kathy Couch of Maui Adult Day Care Centers and Jessika Galvez of ʻOhana Care Maui at 11:15 a.m., and seated exercises with EnhanceFitness, 12:15 p.m., and Bingocize, 1:15 p.m. Seating in the old Hallmark store near Macy’s is limited to 25 per session; reservations can be made by calling the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755.

Speakers include Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako, Maui County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, Council on Aging Chair Ed Romson and Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The annual event is presented by the Office on Aging with support from MEO. For more information, contact the Office on Aging by phone or visit www.mauicountyadrc.org.