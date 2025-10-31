Governor Green named to the 2025 Time100 Climate list

Governor Josh Green, M.D. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green has been named to the 2025 TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most influential leaders in the world driving climate action, innovation and resilience.

TIME highlighted Green’s leadership in the aftermath of the 2023 Maui wildfires, noting his creation of a Climate Advisory Team that helped shape Hawaiʻi’s landmark “Green Fee” — a first-of-its-kind tourism climate impact tax in the US. Signed into law in May, the measure is expected to generate about $100 million annually for climate resiliency projects statewide.

The TIME100 Climate list features leaders from government, business, technology and civil society who are actively shaping solutions to address the global climate crisis.

“I am deeply honored to be named to the TIME100 Climate list,” Green said. “This recognition belongs to the people of Hawaiʻi, who are showing the world that even small island communities can lead with boldness and innovation. From investing in renewable energy and electrical grid modernization, to restoring our natural ecosystems and advancing climate resilience, Hawaiʻi is taking decisive action to protect our planet and our future generations.”

Under Green’s administration, Hawaiʻi has advanced some of the nation’s most ambitious climate policies. Early in 2025, Green signed an executive order to accelerate the state’s renewable energy goals, which included hitting 100% Renewable Portfolio Standards by no later than 2045, setting a statewide goal of 50,000 distributed renewable energy installations (such as rooftop solar and battery systems) by 2030 and directing state departments to streamline and accelerate permitting of renewable developments.

Green has said he is working to reduce Hawaiʻi’s reliance on imported oil, which still accounts for nearly 70% of the state’s energy generation. This past summer, his administration approved a long-awaited policy including what’s known as “wheeling,” which will take effect in 2027. The policy allows independent energy producers—such as businesses that generate their own solar power—to transmit excess electricity across Hawaiian Electric’s grid to other customers for a flat fee. Supporters say this change could open Hawaiʻi’s power market and make it easier for smaller players to share renewable energy through local microgrids.

Following the 2023 wildfires, the state also reestablished a statewide Fire Marshal position for the first time in nearly five decades. The state has implemented new wildfire prevention and disaster resilience measures as well.

“Hawaiʻi is on the front lines of the climate crisis, but we are also on the front lines of solutions,” Green said. “When visitors come to Hawaiʻi, they are not only experiencing the beauty of our islands — they are helping protect it. We are demonstrating that environmental responsibility and economic vitality can — and must — go hand in hand.”