Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 01, 2025

October 31, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
7-10
8-12
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 05:54 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:43 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:05 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:31 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to increase tonight in response to a long period NNW swell (330) with surf peaking at High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels late Saturday morning. Surf will hold at advisory levels through Saturday night, and a High surf advisory is in place for that time frame for N and W facing shores. A short period NNE swell, associated with an approaching front with gale winds, is expected to arrive Sunday, and primarily impact the surf at the western end of the state where it will mix with the longer period NNW swell. This boost will likely bring HSA level surf back to Kauai and Oahu by Sunday afternoon and will gradually fade out next week. A moderate to large swell is then possible around the middle of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small to moderate through Saturday, and then be impacted by the short period NNE swell mentioned above. South shore surf will decrease tonight and remain small through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
