Modular homes to be transported to Lahaina on Mondays

Educator housing in Lahaina. HIDOE breaks ground on development aimed at stabilizing Lahaina’s educator workforce. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes are transported to Lahaina for teacher housing. Groundbreaking for the $20 million rental housing development for educators and school staff in Lahaina occurred in May.

Maui-based Dowling Co. will start construction on the 47-unit rental complex, representing a step toward supporting the rebuilding and educational stability of West Maui.

The haul will begin in Kahului between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Mondays, beginning Nov. 3 through January 19, 2026. Trucks will move the homes from the Kahului Harbor to a staging site in Waikapū, off of Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

From the harbor, the trucks will use Hobron Avenue (Route 32A), then head east onto Hāna Highway (Route 36).

The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Cravalho Way and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway. The trucks will then turn right onto Waikō Road where the homes will be staged on an adjacent site until they can be delivered to Lahaina in the evening.

Night hauling will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. also on Mondays, beginning Nov. 3 through Jan. 19, 2026. Trucks will move the homes from the Waikō Road site to the intersection with Kūihelani Highway, then head west toward Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) to Lahaina. The trucks will then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and make a left turn onto the ramp to enter Lahainaluna Road. The homes will be delivered to a site below Lahainaluna High School.

For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.