Maui Health Medical Minute: Help Your Body Heal Faster

This article was written by Dr. James R. Williams, Infectious Disease, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic

The body has the natural ability to grow new tissue, fight off infection, and repair even severe wounds. Lifestyle choices like good nutrition, rest, and wound care can help wounds heal faster and prevent complications.

Read on to learn how you can help your body heal wounds faster.

Balanced Nutrition. Give your body the energy and raw materials it needs to support tissue repair by eating a well-balanced diet. Hydration. Drinking water helps maintain good circulation and encourages skin elasticity. Smoking and Alcohol Reduction. Smoking can lead to poor circulation, while heavy alcohol consumption can weaken your immune system, increasing the risk of a wound becoming infected. Managing Blood Sugar Levels. Regular monitoring and managing glucose levels with medication and a diabetic-friendly diet can also help your wounds heal faster. Regular Physical Activity. Light movement can promote healing by improving circulation. Activities like short walks can help maintain healthy blood flow without putting stress on your wound. Sleep. Quality sleep allows the body to focus on tissue repair and immune function. Proper Wound Care. Along with good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, it’s also important to help your body’s healing process by keeping the wound clean and dry and changing the dressing regularly.

When to Seek Medical Care

If you notice signs of infection like redness, swelling, pus, severe pain, or fever, or if you have a deep laceration, seek medical attention. You should also see a medical professional if your wound is slow to heal, or if you have a medical condition that affects healing, like diabetes or vascular disease.

For specialized wound care, the Maui Health Wound Clinic provides expert treatment and advanced therapies, including treatments for diabetic and non-healing wounds. Visit our website to discover tips for supporting your body’s recovery, or call 808-986-4500 to learn more about our services.

