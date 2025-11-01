Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-14 10-14 10-15 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 06:08 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:24 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:01 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will hold at HSA levels through tonight as a medium period NNW swell (330) fills in, and a HSA is in place for that time frame for N and W facing shores. Another NNW swell (320-330) is expected to fill in on Sunday, followed by a medium period NNE swell Sunday evening. The NNE swell being associated with an approaching front with near- gale winds, that will primarily impact the western end of the state. This mix of swells may maintain HSA level surf through Sunday before gradually fading early next week. The HSA may be extended through Sunday if buoy readings remain high through tonight. A moderate to large swell is then possible around the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small to moderate through Sunday morning, and then may be impacted by the medium period NNE swell mentioned above. South shore surf will remain small through early next week before building slightly mid to late week as a long period SSW swell (190) fills in across the region.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.