Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-14
|10-14
|10-15
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will hold at HSA levels through tonight as a medium period NNW swell (330) fills in, and a HSA is in place for that time frame for N and W facing shores. Another NNW swell (320-330) is expected to fill in on Sunday, followed by a medium period NNE swell Sunday evening. The NNE swell being associated with an approaching front with near- gale winds, that will primarily impact the western end of the state. This mix of swells may maintain HSA level surf through Sunday before gradually fading early next week. The HSA may be extended through Sunday if buoy readings remain high through tonight. A moderate to large swell is then possible around the middle of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small to moderate through Sunday morning, and then may be impacted by the medium period NNE swell mentioned above. South shore surf will remain small through early next week before building slightly mid to late week as a long period SSW swell (190) fills in across the region.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
