Presentation on the future Hale Kau Kau, Nov. 5 at Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea

The president of Hale Kau Kau advisory board, Barry Rosenfeld, will present “The Future of Hale Kau Kau” at the public meeting of the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. The organization is a nonprofit based in Kīhei that serves and delivers meals to people in need on Maui, with compassion and aloha.

Rosenfeld will share their journey and their plans for the future with the audience Hale Kau Kau has been serving and delivering meals on Maui since 1991. Each month they serve more than 5,000 meals.

“Our volunteers make all the difference in our ability to serve,” he said.

Rosenfeld is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with honors and was elected to the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He is a chartered financial consultant who helps people prepare for a secure financial future. While he still works closely with individuals and small businesses, the majority of Rosenfeld’s focus is helping families with special needs children address planning concerns.

Rosenfeld was a Rotarian for 35 years and served as club president and club foundation president. He was a Rotarian of the Year and was also recognized with the Service Above Self Award. For many years, Rosenfeld served on the Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee.

He and his wife Pat, live in Kīhei.

The presentation will take place at Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Moʻi Place, Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753. Social time and a light lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. All are welcome.