Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools Foundation receives $10,000 from the Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association

Luana Froiseth (right), race director of the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Ho’e, presented a check for $10,000 to Lori-Lei Rawlins-Crivello, vice president (left) and Ron Kimball, treasurer, of the board of the Friends of Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools Foundation. The generous donation was made possible from all of the crews participating in the both races–Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Ho’e.

The Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, organizer of two of the world’s most famous and challenging outrigger canoe events, has made a $10,000 donation to the Friends of Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools Foundation.

The association presents the annual Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Ho’e races, which feature more than 2,000 canoe paddlers from around the globe competing in the 41-mile race across the Kaiwi Channel from Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokaʻi to Waikiki Beach on Oʻahu.

The donation was made possible through the participation of all crews in both the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokaʻi Ho’e races.

The Friends Foundation was originally formed to provide support to Molokaʻi High School’s athletic department. This includes developing funding to enable Molokai’s representation in interscholastic activities. The foundation also provides support to teachers, staff and students at Molokaʻi High and Molokaʻi Middle Schools for extracurricular, instructional and enrichment needs.

Established in 1952, the canoe racing association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating the heritage of Hawaiian canoe racing.