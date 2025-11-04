Fairmont Kea Lani’s Michael Pye to chair the 2026 Maui Charity Walk

2026 Maui County Charity Walk Chair, Michael Pye

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) announced Michael Pye, Regional Vice President of Fairmont, Hawaiʻi and General Manager of the Fairmont Kea Lani, as the Maui County Chair of the 47th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk. Pye will oversee the Maui County Charity Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

“The Maui Charity Walk is a powerful reminder that when the visitor industry and our community unite, we can create lasting change,” shared Michael Pye. “It’s an honor to serve as Chair once again and to witness the incredible generosity that defines Maui Nui. Our collective impact has the ability to transform lives across the islands, ensuring our nonprofits have the support they need to continue their vital work.”

Since arriving in Hawaiʻi in 2018, Michael has been a dedicated advocate for community engagement and sustainability, leading Fairmont Kea Lani in initiatives that preserve the islands’ natural beauty and cultural heritage while fostering meaningful connections with Maui’s community. As past chair of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association and current chair of the Maui County Charity Walk for the second time, Michael and Fairmont Kea Lani are committed to maximizing impact and support for the county’s local nonprofits and ensuring a thriving Maui for future generations.

“Many families depend on the nonprofits who are supported by the Maui Charity Walk,” said John Pele, Executive Director of MHLA. “While the visitor industry leads this event, all members of the community can support this event by registering to walk, donating, or spreading the word to friends and family.”

The Charity Walk, one of the largest single-day nonprofit fundraisers in the state, is held on the second Saturday on Maui every year. In 2025, nearly 1,900 walkers attended the event helping Maui County raise over $1.7 million which directly benefitted 78 of Maui County’s nonprofit organizations.

For the last 16 years, Maui has raised more money than any other county in Hawaiʻi. The 2026 goal is to exceed last year and bring in $2 million for deserving charities.

Since 1980, when MHLA began hosting the event, Maui residents have raised a cumulative $21 million, all of which remains in the County to benefit the local community. Nonprofit grant applications, walker registration, as well as sponsorship opportunities are now available online. Additional information can be received by emailing info@mauihla.org.