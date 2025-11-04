Free virtual palm pest talk offered tomorrow

Damaged palm leaves. (Courtesy: MALP Maui)

The Maui Association of Landscape Professionals (MALP) is offering a free online class, “Pests & Trees: Spotlight on Palm Care,” on Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Certified arborist Allison Wright will lead the session, offering expert insights into destructive pests impacting palm trees across the Hawaiian Islands — from coconut rhinoceros beetle to troublemakers such as scales, mites and other persistent problems revolving around nutrition and diseases.

The webinar is open to the public and eligible for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for certified arborists. Participants can register online at www.malp.org to receive the event link.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wright has over 20 years of experience in Hawaiʻi’s landscape industry and serves on the board of the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals.

The program is being held in conjunction with the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway being held on Saturday, Nov. 8. Visit www.arbordayexpo.com for details.