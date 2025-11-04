Lahaina Community Meeting set for Wednesday, Nov. 5

The Lahaina Community Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

Updates by the US Army Corps of Engineers on the transfer of wildfire debris and transition to restoration of the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu.

Updates from the Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, including on the Mennonite Disaster Service, grants and rebuild applications.

Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including information on Hoʻokumu Hou programs, as well as upcoming projects and Lahaina Harbor.

In order to provide residents with more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Department of Planning; Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.