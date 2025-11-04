Mary Anderson of Lahaina Brewing Co. to talk-story at Maui TechOhana

Mary Anderson, president and owner, Lahaina Brewing Co. to speak at MEDB’s Maui TechOhana

Maui Economic Development Board is hosting its fourth “Maui TechOhana” of the year on Nov. 19, featuring Mary Anderson, president and owner of Lahaina Brewing Co. as guest speaker.

The quarterly meeting provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network and to learn tips and strategies to apply to their own businesses.

As an active investor, board member, and leader in the business community, Anderson will share her story of business growth and resilience including rebuilding since the Lahaina wildfires claimed the brewery in 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With more than 20 years in the tech world from semiconductors to entertainment technology she is a proven business strategist and entrepreneur, according to the announcement. Anderson sits on the Board of Directors of Maui United Way; and private technology companies, Soundskrit and Ora Graphene.

“Mary’s story is very inspiring with such broad range of skills and experiences to share with our audience,” said Annette Lynch, Director of Communications for MEDB. “Those who attend will hear Mary’s keys to success and how to translate that to their own business and life.”

Supported by the County of Maui, “Maui TechOhana” includes time for networking for small business owners to connect, collaborate and be resources for each other. The event is free to attend with check-in and networking starting at 5 p.m. at MEDB’s Malcolm Center in Kīhei; before the presentation begins at 5:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is required to secure limited seats and livestream tickets are available for those unable to join in-person. The session is not recorded to encourage everyone to attend live to interact with the speaker and each other.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learn more and register a mauitechohana.com.