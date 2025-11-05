Surfer injured from shark bite incident at Hanalei Bay on Kauaʻi

Ocean Safety Bureau officials have closed Hanalei Bay on Kauaʻi to swimming until further notice due to a shark bite incident that was reported at 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 5.

According to a preliminary report, a male resident was surfing near the “Pine Trees” surf break when he was bitten by a shark. The man suffered injuries to his legs according to County officials. Currently, there is no information available on the type or size of the shark.

The surfer was treated by first responders on scene before being transferred to Wilcox Medical Center.

As a safety precaution, lifeguards have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along the beach and are roving the shoreline to warn beachgoers to stay out of the water until further notice.

Per standard protocol, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified of the incident. Lifeguards will reassess the water on Thursday afternoon to determine if it is safe for swimming.

For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984 or visit https://safebeachday.com/county/kauai/.