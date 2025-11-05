Kula nurse honored with statewide Healthcare Hero Award

2025 Healthcare Hero Anna “Liza” Casabay and her family at the annual gala. (L to R) Ernesto Casabay Jr, Anna Liza Casabay, Anissa Lynne Marie Casabay, Ian Ernesto Felix Casabay (PC: Anissa Casabay)

Kula Hospital registered nurse Anna “Liza” Casabay has been recognized with the Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i’s 2025 Professional With Heart Healthcare Hero Award, said Maui Health in an announcement Tuesday. The prestigious statewide award recognizes one individual each year for exceptional dedication to compassionate, high-quality care.

Casabay was honored alongside other awardees from across Hawai‘i at a gala held on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Sheraton Waikīkī Hotel on Oʻahu. She was joined at the event by her husband, son and daughter, who celebrated this milestone achievement with her.

With over 32 years of service at Kula Hospital, Casabay has spent the majority of her career caring for individuals in the Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (IID). Remarkably, she has provided care to the same eight clients throughout her tenure, forming deep, lasting bonds and becoming a trusted and constant presence in their lives.

“Liza is an exemplary professional whose dedication to our clients and families is unmatched,” said Kristina Wilson, long-term care nurse manager, who nominated her for the award. “Her compassion, clinical excellence and team spirit make her a true healthcare hero.”

The Professional With Heart Award honors healthcare professionals who demonstrate high performance standards, professionalism in challenging situations, outstanding clinical skills and a consistent commitment to service with heart.

Maui Health said Casabay was nominated due to her “meticulous attention to detail, her leadership as a former unit nurse manager and her ability to foster a collaborative and supportive team environment.”

2025 HAH Healthcare Hero Awardees (PC: Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i)

“Liza’s career is a testament to what it means to serve with heart,” said Penny Koval, administrator for Maui Health’s critical access hospitals. “Her dedication to our clients, her leadership among staff and her unwavering commitment to excellence have made her a cornerstone of our hospital community. We are proud to see her honored among Hawaiʻi’s top, most committed healthcare professionals.”

The Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i’s annual Healthcare Heroes awards recognize nurses, physicians, therapists and other professionals who go above and beyond in serving patients across the state.