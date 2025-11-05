Man wanted for allegedly using investment scam to steal $50,000 from Maui man

Jeffrey William Snyder

The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Jeffrey William Snyder, 57, who is wanted on a $50,000 warrant of arrest.

Snyder is charged with first degree theft for allegedly using an investment scam to steal more than $50,000 from a Maui man.

Anyone with information regarding Snyder’s whereabouts is asked to contact SIPD using the “Submit a Tip to SIPD” website at https://ag.hawaii.gov/sipd/tips/.

Attorney General Anne Lopez said, “White collar crime has a devastating impact on its victims. The Department of the Attorney General is committed to protecting Hawaiʻi’s residents, safeguarding the hard-earned savings of our citizens and upholding the integrity of our communities.”

The case, State v. Jeffrey William Snyder, 2CPC-25-0000482, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Cheuk Fu Lui.

Theft in the First Degree is a class B felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The public can report corruption, fraud and economic crime using the Submit a Tip feature on the SIPD website. If there is an emergency or immediate threat to life, call 911.

Snyder is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.