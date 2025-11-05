Tower of Power set to perform at the MACC Feb. 21

The Tower of Power is scheduled to perform Feb. 21 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy photo

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host funk and soul band Tower of Power in the Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

In conjunction with the concert, the center asks patrons to bring non-perishable food items for the Maui Food Bank, in keeping with the center’s dedication to supporting wildfire relief efforts.

Tower of Power formed 58 years ago and is known for its “Oakland soul” sound. The band’s 1972 debut album, Bump City, included the songs “You’re Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The band’s music has been featured on recordings by artists including Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead and Bonnie Raitt.

Ticket sales and concert information

Tickets for the concert range from $37 to $97, with a limited number of Gold Circle seats available for $147. All ticket prices include fees.

Tickets will go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Wednesday for MACC members and Nov. 11 to the general public. A 10% discount is available for members.

All ticket sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries via email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.