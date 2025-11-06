Lāna‘i residents can swap old appliances for energy-efficient models

Lāna‘i residents can save money on Energy Star appliances and lower electricity bills through Hawai‘i Energy’s Appliance Trade-Up Program. (Credit: LightFieldStudios via Envato Elements)

Lāna‘i residents can now trade in their old, working refrigerators or freezers for new, energy-efficient Energy Star models for as low as $250 through Hawai‘i Energy’s Appliance Trade-Up Program, available through Nov. 30.

The program is accepting applications from residents in Hilo and Ka‘ū (Hawai‘i Island), Lāna‘i and Wahiawā (O‘ahu). The Hawai‘i Energy program aims to provide a simple, affordable way for families to lower monthly energy bills while making lasting efficiency improvements at home.

“Through our Appliance Trade-Up Program, we are making it easier for residents to take control of their energy use and their budgets while ensuring older, inefficient appliances are properly recycled,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following communities:

Hilo (Hawai‘i Island) – Now open through Nov. 30, 2025

(Hawai‘i Island) – Now open through Ka‘ū (Hawai‘i Island) – Now open through Dec. 30, 2025

(Hawai‘i Island) – Now open through Lāna‘i – Now open through Nov. 30, 2025

– Now open through Wahiawā (Oʻahu) – Now open through Dec. 1, 2025

Since 2021, Hawai‘i Energy’s Appliance Trade-Up Program has helped over 900 local households save money and energy by removing older appliances that typically use nearly twice as much electricity as newer models.

To qualify, applicants must have a working refrigerator or freezer with a capacity of at least 14 cubic feet to trade in and must live within the designated zip codes for each community: 96720, 96737, 96772, 96777, 96763 and 96786. Delivery of the new model and removal of the old unit are provided at no cost.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents can download an application, view eligibility requirements and learn more about the program at hawaiienergy.com/for-homes/accessibility-affordability-initiatives/. Applications and FAQs are also available in Ilokano, Tagalog, Chuukese and Marshallese.