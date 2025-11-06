Maui Prep presents Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical JR.’

PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy presents its high-energy, student-empowered musical production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical JR.,” opening Nov. 21 in the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts.

This witty ode to imagination and resilience invites audiences to join the school’s “revolting children” as they stand up to the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull. Packed with catchy songs, dynamic choreography, and heartfelt performances, “Matilda the Musical JR.” is a joyous and empowering story for all ages.

Performances will be held at Maui Preparatory Academy (4910 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Nāpili) on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. (opening night)

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. (closing performance)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $18 for VIP seating and $15 for general admission. They can be purchased online at gofan by searching “Maui Prep” or through the school’s website at mauiprep.org. Tickets will also be available at the door before each show.

PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

“Matilda the Musical JR.” is a condensed version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit and the beloved Roald Dahl classic. It tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Anna Murray ’31), a brilliant and courageous girl with a vivid imagination and extraordinary powers who dares to take a stand against injustice. With the help of her kind teacher Miss Honey (Abigail Ankney ’26), Matilda inspires her classmates to find their own strength and rewrite their stories.

The show features a cast of Maui Prep students across Middle and Upper School, including Dylan LaPrade (’26) as the formidable Miss Trunchbull, and Asher Kirkham (’31) and Anna May Stoops (’27) as Matilda’s hilariously self-absorbed parents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Directed and choreographed by Nathalie Smith, Director of Performing Arts at Maui Prep, with musical direction by Sarah Gowans, the production showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of Maui Prep’s young performers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It’s been incredible watching our students step into the magic of “Matilda the Musical JR.” and discover new confidence on stage.” said Nathalie Smith, Director and Choreographer. Performing arts shape so much more than talent; they build courage, creativity, and connection. I feel truly grateful to be part of these kids’ core memories for life.”

Maui Prep’s Performing Arts program continues to expand under Smith’s leadership, offering students opportunities to explore acting, dance, and music through both academic and extracurricular programs. The department is committed to fostering creativity, confidence, and community connection, values that shine brightly in “Matilda JR.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As Nathalie explains, the program’s mission is about more than entertainment; it is about empowerment. “Through theatre, students learn to take creative risks, collaborate, and believe in their ability to make an impact both on stage and in life.”