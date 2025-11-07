Barnes & Noble Kahului holiday book drive to benefit MEO Head Start

Barnes & Noble has once again named MEO Head Start as the beneficiary of its holiday book drive, which runs through Dec. 15. (Courtesy: MEO)

Barnes & Noble Kahului invites shoppers to share the gift of reading this holiday season by donating books bought in-store to preschoolers enrolled in Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start program. The annual holiday book drive runs through Dec. 15.

Customers can purchase books at the Kahului store and let the cashier know they wish to contribute to the MEO Head Start drive (only items purchased in Barnes & Noble Kahului will be accepted). Board books and picture books are appropriate for the program’s preschoolers, ages 3 and 4.

MEO’s Head Start operates sites in Wailuku, Kahului, Haʻikū, Kīhei, Lahaina, Makawao and Kaunakakai on Moloka‘i, with a total annual enrollment of about 180 children, who are mostly from families who meet income requirements. Preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds is offered at no cost to the families.

A unique aspect of the program is that teachers and staff work not only with the child, but with the entire family, building parenting skills and family bonds and offering other necessities.

Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschooler Derek Kahalekai Jr. delves into his new “Trucks” book, which he received through the Barnes & Noble’s holiday book drive in 2022. (Courtesy: MEO)

MEO has been the beneficiary of the Barnes & Noble Kahului book drive in the past and received as many as 1,000 books.

Head Start is one of the first programs established by MEO 60 years ago. For more information about MEO Head Start, call (808) 249-2988.